Snow day!!!

... now what?

If extreme winter weather has you snowed in with your kids due to school cancellations, you might find yourself scrambling for ways to keep them occupied all day. Sure, they could play with all the toys and books you've bought them over the years, but we both know they'll be "bored" after about 20 minutes.

Don't worry. We got you.

Watch: Winter activities for kids. Story continues below video.

We scoured the web for some of the most cool and creative winter activities for kids, whether they're playing inside or outside.

Here are some fun activities to try with your kids' the next snow day:

1. Paint the snow inside

Pinterest

This is a great way to bring the snow inside. All you need is a big plastic container, paint brushes, and food colouring.

Learn how to do it: Growing A Jeweled Rose

2. Paint the snow outside

Pinterest

Squeeze bottles and food colouring make the backyard your kid's canvas.

Learn how to do it: Premeditated Leftovers

3. Blow frozen bubbles

Pinterest

This is a fun experiment to try on especially cold days.

Learn how to do it: What We Do All Day

4. Make a snow volcano

Pinterest

The classic baking soda volcano experiment gets an awesome twist.

Learn how to do it: Science Sparks

5. Make snow cream

It's ice cream made of snow, and it's as fun to make as it is to eat.

Get some snow cream recipes here.

6. Make a hot chocolate craft

Pinterest

Popsicle sticks and cotton balls can go a long way. Why not throw some hot chocolate in the slow cooker to enjoy once you're done?

Learn how to do it: Glued To My Crafts

7. Have an indoor campout

Pinterest

Complete with a campfire, this setup will keep kids entertained all day. Have a singalong and "roast" marshmallows!

Learn how to do it: The Stay-At-Home-Mom Survival Guide

8. Make snow dough

Pinterest

Kind of like Play-Doh... but cold! And now you can make indoor snow balls.

Learn how to do it: Growing A Jeweled Rose

9. Make backyard ice sculptures

Pinterest

This is a fun activity for the entire family.

Learn how to do it: Happy Hooligans

10. Hunt for buried treasure

Pinterest

This is a great one for younger kids.

Learn how to do it: Wilder Child