Police in Ontario actually had to explain why Amber Alerts were so vital on Friday, after receiving complaints that the emergency message had woken people up.

Peel Regional Police sent the alert at 11 p.m. ET Thursday, seeking the public's help in finding Riya Rajkumar, who was believed to be with her father. Riya's mother called police after they failed to return on time from celebrating the girl's birthday.

Riya, 11, did not live with her father on a full-time basis, police said. She was found dead at a home in Brampton, west of Toronto around midnight.

Amber Alerts, which go to cellphones as well as to media broadcasts, are issued when officials believe a missing child is in serious danger and have sufficient information to launch a public search.

Apparently, many people felt their sleep was more important than the urgent plea for the community to help.

Our communications bureau is receiving numerous calls to 9-1-1, complaining about the late hour of the Amber Alert. As a direct result of someone receiving the alert, we were able to locate the suspect & his vehicle. The system works. Thank you to all those that called with tips. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 15, 2019

"The goal of an Amber Alert is to involve as many community members as possible in the search for an abducted child," explains the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar was arrested directly as a result of someone who had seen the alert on their phone, spotted the suspect car, and called police.

Peel Regional Police handout/CP Riya Rajkumar was found dead in a Brampton, Ont. home on Feb. 15, 2019. (Credit: Peel Regional Police handout/CP)

Peel regional police were compelled to give everyone some perspective.

"We're talking about a child that was missing," said Const. Danny Marttini said. "I feel for everyone, but given the circumstances, I think it did lead to the arrest of the individual. I think that's what we have to focus on."

Const. Akhil Mooken added on Twitter: "I can't even begin to describe how disappointing and upsetting it is to read the comments, emails and calls to our communication bureau complaining about receiving an Amber Alert late at night."

the child outweighed the momentary inconvenience that some people encountered. Tragically this incident did not have the outcome we were all hoping for but the suspect was located as a direct result of a citizen receiving the alert and calling 9-1-1. The system works. 2/2 — Cst. Akhil Mooken (@OfficerMooken) February 15, 2019

Sgt. Matt Bertram said their 911 centre received dozens of complaints on Friday morning, reported the National Post, after the Amber Alert continued to be received by some cellphones despite its cancellation hours before.

Grief and shock were setting in at Meadowvale Village Public School in Mississauga, Ont., where Riya was a Grade 5 student.

"Riya was a well-liked student, and her death is deeply felt by everyone at the school,'' principal Stacy Service said in the letter. "Even students who did not personally know Riya will also be affected."

Rajkumar is expected to be charged in connection with his daughter's death within the next 24 hours.

With files from The Canadian Press