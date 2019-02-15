President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency at the southern U.S. border in an effort to unilaterally seize funding to begin building his long-promised wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump, who was accompanied by parents of children killed by unauthorized immigrants, said he was declaring the national emergency for "virtual invasion purposes."

"We fight wars that are 6,000 miles away ― wars that we shouldn't have been in in many cases, but we don't control our own border," Trump said in a televised speech.

Trump is expected to approve Congress' spending bill, which grants him $1.375 billion for the wall, as opposed to the $5.7 billion he initially demanded. The national emergency declaration gives Trump a chance to reroute other government money to fund the project ― but also sets up a legal battle that could tie up the president's signature project for months or years.

No money coming from hurricane relief: acting chief of staff

The total wall funding will now come to about $8 billion, partially approved by Congress but mostly by Trump alone. That will buy the administration some 234 miles of border wall, a senior administration official told reporters Friday.

The national emergency declaration will allow the Trump administration to use about $3.6 billion from Defense Department construction projects to build the wall, along with another $2.5 billion the department had allocated for counter-drug activities, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.

The Trump administration also plans to take executive action to move about $200 million from the Department of Homeland Security and another $600 million from the Treasury Department's asset forfeiture account.

None of the money will come from hurricane relief, Mulvaney said.

The DHS funding bill included restrictions on where new border wall could be constructed. Those restrictions won't apply to the portions built with national emergency money, a senior administration official said.