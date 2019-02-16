OTTAWA — Former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould spent Feb. 14 delivering valentines to veterans.

The heartwarming activity stood in sharp contrast to the political firestorm sparked by her resignation as veterans affairs minister earlier this week.

Wilson-Raybould's decision comes in wake of allegations the Prime Minister's Office pressured her — as the attorney general at the time — to help Quebec engineering and construction giant SNC-Lavalin avoid prosecution.

In this episode of "Follow-Up," host Althia Raj wades through the political fallout with HuffPost Canada senior politics editor Ryan Maloney. House of Commons justice committee chair Anthony Housefather also sits down for chat. He tells Raj it's important for Wilson-Raybould to come forward — in his committee or elsewhere — to tell her story.

"I do want to hear from her, I do. I believe Canadians need to," said Housefather.

