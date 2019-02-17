Like David Beckham and Justin Bieber before him, Shawn Mendes has reached the level of celebrity where he's asked to be a Calvin Klein underwear model.

The Canadian pop star made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, to the delight of many, many fans.

His hordes of appreciators were exceedingly vocal about their enthusiasm for Mendes' modelling career.

sorry but Calvin Klein's pictures of Shawn Mendes really got me pic.twitter.com/6q6VhCs0vd — 🐻 (@xypancake) February 17, 2019

Me after seeing those Calvin Klein pics of Shawn Mendes 😱#ShawnMendes #CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/x4zA3l9Vuz — BearPeach (@MrsChika_) February 17, 2019

He also attracted a variety of celebrity supporters, including Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod.

But by far, the best reaction came from a Mendes fan who spotted similarities between the Calvin ad and a rather buff bag of buns.

Truly, is there a more apt comparison? Those lines, the ridges, the little bow tie! And the two are equally desirable — although we have to say, we'd feel less guilty about eating all those carbs than we would lusting after someone who was born in 1998. Just something we'll leave you to chew on.

Also on HuffPost: