Cartoonists Criticized For 'Appalling' Wilson-Raybould Images

An editorial cartoonist's job is to use visual cues to comment on the political climate. That involves a strongly-held opinion, politically-charged imagery, and a tight deadline. It also means cartoons that are published can sometimes push the boundaries of good taste in an attempt to make a point.

Given that the SNC-Lavalin scandal is dominating headlines, it also features heavily in this week's cartoons. But recent drawings have come under criticism for their depiction of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inflicting violence on former Veterans Affairs minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The cartoons in question show the PM using solicitor-client privilege — which the former minister has cited as the reason she can't speak publicly about the scandal — as a weapon against a bound and gagged Wilson-Raybould. They draw on imagery from his 2012 charity boxing match against Senator Patrick Brazeau. But while the cartoons function to criticize Trudeau for "muzzling" the former minister, many detractors say they have the unintended consequence of trivializing violence against women.

Halifax cartoonist Michael de Adder's editorial, which ran Friday, features Wilson-Raybould trapped in a boxing ring with her mouth gagged and her hands tied behind her back as Trudeau, dressed for boxing, is advised to "keep beating her up, solicitor-client privilege has tied her hands."

Former Dartmouth-North MLA Joanne Bernard told Global News that the cartoon was "in extremely poor taste" and that she hoped it would get taken down. "Add in the context of Jody ... being an Indigenous woman, there's a sensitivity around missing and murdered Indigenous women in this country that is completely unacceptable to make jest of in any way, shape or form," she added.

Indigenous women face disproportionate violence in Canada. According to a 2017 government report, Indigenous women are physically or sexually assaulted almost three times as often as non-Indigenous women. They're also seven times more likely to be murdered by serial killers, and they face intimate partner violence at a higher rate and with more severity than other women.

Following a backlash on Twitter, where users told de Adder his cartoon was "making light of violence against women" and "not clever" and "not funny" but "just appalling," the cartoonist apologized.

Life is learning from your mistakes and I made a mistake. When I make a mistake everybody knows about it. I cant take it back, but I can do better going forward. — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) February 17, 2019

"My cartoon did not intend to upset people," he wrote in another tweet. "It was not intended to offend women, make light of domestic violence or trivialize Indigenous issues. I am human, I make mistakes, I will strive to do better. I will no (sic) depict women in violent situations going forward."

He added that he'll continue to work on cartoons related to Wilson-Raybould and SNC-Lavalin, but that he'll make sure his future pieces don't have what he called "unintended secondary meanings."

Some of his past cartoons about the scandal communicate similar messages without explicit violence, like one where Trudeau's had covers Wilson-Raybould's mouth, or one that shows the prime minister as the pilot of a doomed airplane.

Although de Adder took the brunt of the Twitter criticism, his cartoon came after one by Hamilton Spectator cartoonist Graeme MacKay, who took a similar approach. MacKay's cartoon features a triumphant Trudeau in a boxing ring, as Wilson-Raybould lies defeated on the ground with her mouth gagged, a ball and chain labeled "solicitor-client privilege" around her ankle.

Limited study of the #SNCLavalin Affair announced by Liberal dominated justice committee | @TheSpec Editorial Cartoon: https://t.co/csJIV37S8K pic.twitter.com/FwzaP2aRUN — Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons) February 14, 2019

In his response to the criticism, though, MacKay had a different reaction to de Adder. In a piece on his website called "Autopsy of a Twitter Pile-on," MacKay defended his cartoon as something not meant to get laughs, but to provoke thought. In this case, "outrage and offence [are] clouding logical thought," he wrote. The piece also suggests that many of his critics don't understand satire.

A gagged Wilson-Raybould, with Trudeau's hands wrapped around the back of her head as he interrogates her, was also featured in the Toronto Sun on Thursday, an image that was retweeted by United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney.