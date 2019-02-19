PARENTS
This Chicken Pot Pie Soup Is The Most Comforting Dinner Recipe

It's the soup equivalent of wearing a Snuggie.

It's day one million of winter, by our official count.

And the fact that our extremities haven't felt warm since the first frost had us searching for the most comforting dinner recipe we could find. Which led us to Delish's chicken pot pie soup.

It's pot pie! It's soup! It's the meal equivalent of wrapping yourself in a Snuggie and cuddling by a fire. And it's ready in 45 minutes, which also makes it a totally feasible weeknight meal. Kids will love it, you'll love it — oh, and did we mention the parmesan crisp dippers?

Get the full recipe for chicken pot pie soup and parmesan crisp dippers here.

