There's been a lot of excitement about "RuPaul's Drag Race" getting its first-ever Canadian contestant since the season lineup was announced last month.

And the enthusiasm has only grown since Canada's official Twitter account posted a message of congratulations to Brooke Lynn Hytes in early February. Despite the very American name, the drag queen — née Brock Hayhoe — is a native of Etobicoke, just outside Toronto.

#Shoutout to Toronto-born Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will be the first 🇨🇦 to compete on the Emmy Award-winning show, RuPaul's Drag Race! Canada is behind you as strut your way towards becoming one fierce superstar! 📷rupaulsdragrace/IG pic.twitter.com/9gqVUzxjdR — Canada (@Canada) February 9, 2019

After that, much of the excitement shifted from Brooke Lynn Hytes herself to appreciation for the Twitter account — as several people pointed out, it's not every country that would celebrate a drag queen's success.

moving to Canada where art is appreciated pic.twitter.com/RBN7UAZ4sk — Mike T (@majtague) February 9, 2019

Who ever the intern is that manages this account NEEDS a noble prize! — J-Z (@jhonjovial) February 10, 2019

Before pursuing a career in drag, Hayhoe studied at Toronto's National Ballet School (that training will likely come in handy during one of "Drag Race"'s dance challenges). In 2014, a drag performance of Britney Spears' "I'm a Slave 4 U" helped Brooke Lynn Hytes win the Miss Continental drag pageant. After that, she relocated to Nashville, where she has a regular club gig.

Toronto-based fans might know some of the other acts in Brooke Lynn Hytes' drag family, including Heaven Lee Hytes and Katherine Hytes Dior.

And the drag queen is coming home for the season premiere of the show's 11th season on Feb. 28.

We don't know yet whether or not the people who run Canada's Twitter account will tune in to the show itself. But we're guessing yes — our government really needs a win these days.

