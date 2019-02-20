Ah, New York City. Few cities compare with the Big Apple as the ultimate spot for a best friends' getaway. The eating! The shopping! The theatre! The dancing! The mimosas at brunch after the dancing! All available in one dynamic city for you and your closest pals.

And if those pals happen to include tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams and high-powered Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, well then, you must be Meghan Markle.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out Tuesday night in NYC at the Polo Bar restaurant, owned by designer Ralph Lauren. She was in town on a short trip, reportedly for a baby shower thrown by her close friend, Mulroney, who is the wife of eTalk host, Ben Mulroney (who is the son of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney).

Gotham/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen on Feb. 19, 2019 in New York City.

Gotham/Getty Images Meghan wore a long, navy coat with black accessories.

Meghan was seen wearing a dark navy coat with gold button accents by Victoria Beckham, tall black boots and a black scarf and purse. She went for a smoky eye and natural lip combo, framed by a middle-part 'do that really made the most of the photographers' flashes (so shiny!).

Gotham/Getty Images If we weren't into the middle-part look before, we are now.

Williams was sporting a long coat, hers with plaid accents, with her hair pulled back and black glasses. She's seen here outside the Mark hotel, where Meghan was reportedly staying.

James Devaney/Getty Images Serena Williams stopped by to dine with her good friend the duchess.

Mulroney also joined Meghan for dinner, as did her other close friend, SoHo House consultant Markus Anderson.

It looks like it's pretty mild in New York, based on everyone's lightweight (read: not parka) coats.

Gotham/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen on Feb. 19, 2019 in New York City.

Meghan's apparently had a whirlwind of a weekend, with the baby shower happening on Tuesday afternoon. She was seen out and about that day, again in a lightweight coat and skinny jeans (by Hatch Maternity), and matching beige heels and bag.

James Devaney/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen leaving The Surrey on Feb. 19, 2019 in New York City.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is seen walking out of Cafe Boulud.

Obviously we're itching to know what went down at the shower: Did they play the diaper pin game? Or shudder, the guess the chocolate bar in the diaper game? Did Serena and JMul share their best parenting advice? Did the royal baby-to-be get a Sophie the Giraffe doll and Goodnight, Moon board book?

We may never know, but from all appearances, the duchess' getaway trip has been a success. When will we see this power squad together again? Here's hoping that, once the the royal baby arrives (mere months away!), there'll be photo opps to spare of Meghan and her besties — and their babies.

Also on HuffPost: