Payless Sets Deadlines For Returns, Using Up Your Gift Cards

After announcing Tuesday it would be closing all its stores in North America, Payless ShoeSource has set dates for redeeming gift cards, coupons, and returns at its 248 Canadian stores.

The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and will soon file for creditor protection in Canada.

The company has already discontinued its rewards program, shut down its online store, and all purchases from Tuesday onwards are final sale.

Liquidation sales are expected to go into May, and have already begun in the U.S. The company expects to start doing the same in Canada soon.

But those who have gift cards or credit notes hanging out in their wallets shouldn't wait until the last minute to use them.

Here are some dates you might need to know:

Feb. 16

All online sales are final and no coupons will be accepted online. The Payless Rewards program is discontinued.

Feb. 19

Effective Feb. 19, all store sales are final. Stores won't issue merchandise credits, accept coupons, or honour price adjustments. They also won't accept cheques as a form of payment.

March 1

This is the last day to return anything purchased 60 days before Feb. 19.

March 11

This is the last day to use any valid merchandise credit or gift cards.