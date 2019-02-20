NEWS
02/20/2019 22:07 EST | Updated 0 minutes ago

Roopesh Rajkumar, Accused Of Killing Riya Rajkumar, Dies In Hospital

He had been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

  • Canadian Press
Roopesh Rajkumar is seen in this undated police handout photo.
Peel Regional Police/CP
Roopesh Rajkumar is seen in this undated police handout photo.

TORONTO — A man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter has died in hospital.

Peel Police confirmed that Roopesh Rajkumar died on Wednesday after spending days in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His daughter, Riya Rajkumar, became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night.

Shortly after the alert was sent out, police found her body inside her father's home.

Rajkumar was charged with first-degree murder in Riya's death.

The day Riya died — Valentine's Day — was also her and her mother's birthdays.

Also on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Riya Rajkumar Roopesh Rajkumar