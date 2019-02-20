TORONTO — A man accused of killing his 11-year-old daughter has died in hospital.

Peel Police confirmed that Roopesh Rajkumar died on Wednesday after spending days in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His daughter, Riya Rajkumar, became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night.

Shortly after the alert was sent out, police found her body inside her father's home.

Rajkumar was charged with first-degree murder in Riya's death.

The day Riya died — Valentine's Day — was also her and her mother's birthdays.

