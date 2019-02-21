The Duchess of Sussex's baby shower festivities continued until Thursday in New York — and man, do we wish we got an invite.

Following her dinner with Serena Williams and Jessica Mulroney on Tuesday, a whole host of Meghan's famous friends showed up for the shower on Wednesday.

Amal Clooney, Gayle King, former "Suits" costar Abigail Spencer, designer Misha Nonoo, actress Janina Gavankar, Soho House's Markus Anderson and wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin were some of the attendees, according to Tatler. Several of the Duchess's university friends were there, too.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer in New York City on Feb. 19, 2019.

James Devaney via Getty Images Amal Clooney leaving The Mark Hotel on Feb, 20, 2019.

James Devaney via Getty Images Misha Nonoo leaving The Mark Hotel on Feb. 20, 2019.

JNI/Star Max via Getty Images Gayle King leaving The Mark Hotel on 20, 2019.

No one but the inner circle knows much about what went down at the baby shower at the ritzy Mark hotel, but a cotton candy machine and a harp were both seen being wheeled into the lobby, according to People. Do with that information what you will.

Meghan did reportedly receive baby shower gifts — not something royals traditionally do, given that they don't exactly need much, since, uh, they're royals.

According to Cosmopolitan, Gayle King told one of the "CBS Good Morning" anchors who asked what the gifts were that "If I told you, I'd have to kill you." In all seriousness, King added that Meghan "didn't open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she and Harry are back together."

James Devaney via Getty Images Photographers line up outside The Mark Hotel in New York City, where Meghan Markle's baby shower took place.

Gotham via Getty Images Someone wheels a baby gift into The Mark Hotel on Feb. 19, 2019.

Gotham via Getty Images Flowers outside The Mark Hotel on Feb. 19, 2019.

Another sweet detail from Cosmo: after the shower, the floral arrangements made for the event were apparently donated to hospital patients.

If you were wondering why Meghan's sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't there, it's not because of a feud. It's a school holiday in the U.K. this week, according to Hello, and Kate Middleton and Prince William are rumoured to be on a ski holiday with their three children.

Plus, Meghan might even have another shower back in London, the magazine claims — it would make much more sense for Kate to attend that one than the one with Meghan's old friends in New York.

Much has been made of the cost of the baby shower — it was reportedly more than $260,000. But as royal commentator Katie Nicholl reminded Fox, the shower didn't take pace on the taxpayer's dime — the bill was footed by her high-profile friends, including Serena Williams, who can spend her fortune any way she feels like.

Gotham via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaving The Mark Hotel on Feb. 20, 2019.

The Duchess was spotted leaving the hotel on Thursday, wearing a tan coat and a black baseball cap. She's on her way back to London, but she won't be home for long: she and Prince Harry reportedly leave for Morocco on Saturday.

