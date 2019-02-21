Top Civil Servant Scolds Tory Senator For Remarks At 'United We Roll' Rally

OTTAWA — Canada's top public servant scolded a Conservative senator for his remarks at the "United We Roll" rally as an example of violence-inciting rhetoric that may lead to an assassination during the upcoming federal election campaign.

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick told the House of Commons justice committee Thursday he is deeply concerned about Canada's politics and where things seem to be headed.

He referenced Conservative Sen. David Tkachuk's choice of words earlier in the week, asking protesters to "roll over every Liberal left in the country."

"I think it's totally unacceptable that a member of the Parliament of Canada would incite people to drive their trucks over people after what happened in Toronto last summer," Wernick said. "Totally unacceptable and I hope that you as parliamentarians are going to condemn that."

Watch: Michael Wernick shares his concerns about the upcoming election

Wernick appeared at the committee to address the SNC-Lavalin controversy dogging the Liberal government, but he prefaced his testimony by voicing grave reservations about the overall state of public political dialogue leading up to the October election.

"I worry about the rising tide of incitements to violence when people use terms like 'treason' and 'traitor' in open discourse. Those are the words that lead to assassination,'' Wernick told MPs.

"I'm worried that somebody's going to be shot in this country this year during the political campaign,'' he said.

Wernick lamented the reputations of honourable people who have served their country "being besmirched and dragged through the market square.''

He also expressed dismay about what he called the trolling from the "vomitorium" of social media entering the open media arena.

"Most of all I worry about people losing faith in the institutions of governance of this country, and that's why these proceedings are so important.''

Michael Wernick's full opening remarks: