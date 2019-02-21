As the old saying goes: give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. But teach a man to make fish in the slow cooker, and he'll never go hungry again.

Or something like that. Anyway, you're welcome in advance, because this Delish recipe for salmon in the slow cooker is about to change your life. Not only is it ridiculously easy to make, but the salmon is so flavourful and moist, it's the only way you'll ever want to cook fish from now on.

And, as Delish notes, you can use this recipe as a base for all your future fish endeavours.

"Feel free to switch up the citrus you use, or lose it all together! You could make a bed of sliced onions or leeks instead, or throw in some aromatics like rosemary or thyme. Swap out lemon juice and broth for white wine and melted butter. Do you!" Delish writes.

Oh, we will. Serve with rice and salad, and that's dinner!

Get the full recipe for salmon in the slow cooker here.