Officials in Cook County have charged singer R. Kelly with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, citing court records.

R. Kelly has faced sexual assault allegations for years, including reportedly running a "sex cult." The allegations, many involving underage girls, have gained renewed attention because of the recent release of the Lifetime documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly."

Citing the documentary's "deeply, deeply disturbing" allegations, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in January called on more accusers to come forward. Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, have opened a similar investigation.

Foxx is set to announce the charges at a news conference on Friday afternoon, her office said in a statement.

Last week, attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing several of Kelly's accusers, said that he gave Cook County prosecutors a tape that purportedly shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that Kelly is not guilty of abuse.

In 2008, a grand jury in Chicago acquitted Kelly of charges of child pornography. Kelly has also reached settlements with several other accusers.

The documentary followed years of reporting on the accusations against Kelly. Throughout that time, Kelly maintained his fame and performed widely. However, in the wake of the Me Too movement and now the documentary, there have been growing calls to stop playing and promoting his music.