Another day, another ... day you gotta feed your kids.

We know we don't need to tell you how challenging it is to get dinner on the table while navigating picky eaters, the desire to feed them healthy meals that abide with the new Canada Food Guide, and the serious lack of time most parents have to prepare a meal in the evening.

Good news! We did the hard part for you again this week. We pored over recipes to come up with a meal plan for the week. These meals are hearty, fun, and feasible. We can't promise your kids won't eschew them in favour of plain bread or buttered noddles, but here's hoping they'll at least try a few bites.

Below are six kid-friendly dinner recipes that parents will also enjoy eating, are fairly healthy, and are quick and easy to make.

Happy cooking!

Sunday: Chicken pot pie soup

This recipe is two comfort foods in one, which makes it perfect for day one million of winter. Enjoy it after a day of playing in the snow. Those parmesan crispers will give you life.

Monday: Crispy bean and cheese burritos

If you're looking for an easy Meatless Monday recipe that kids will love, this is it. Beans are a great source of plant-based protein, and what's tastier than a crispy burrito? Ready in about 25 minutes.

Tuesday: Instant-Pot baked ziti

It's all the deliciousness of a baked ziti without all the work. Kids will love the cheesy pasta, and you'll love that it's ready in 25 minutes in your Instant Pot.

Wednesday: Sheet-pan teriyaki salmon and veggies

Take a break from carbs and cheese with this delicious sheet-pan recipe. It's ready in half an hour, packed full of veggies, and so flavourful.

Thursday: Slow-cooker chicken, broccoli and rice casserole

There's nothing like a good casserole to give you the kick you need to get through the rest of the week. This one is so cheesy and yummy, and super easy to make. There's also a 30-minute stove-top version if you, you know, forgot to put the ingredients in the slow cooker (it happens).

Friday: Veggie-packed pizza rolls

FRI-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with a kid favourite. But these pizza rolls are also packed with nine different types of veggies. Kids will love dipping them, and so will you, TBH.

