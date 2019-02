Jeremy Rupke/YouTube Mason Rupke, 4, is the star of a viral video created by his dad.

The path to learning to play hockey is long. And so is the time spent by parents in countless arenas around Canada.

So Ontario hockey dad Jeremy Rupke decided to put a microphone on his son, Mason, as he skated his way through a Timbits practice. And the results are so pure:

See you at Badonalds, Mason! Right after our legs stop being so tired.

