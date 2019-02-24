Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, together again? And "Wayne's World" at the Oscars?! NO WAY. WAY!

Let's be real, when these "Saturday Night Live" veterans screamed onto the Oscars stage Sunday night proclaiming to the members of Queen that they're not worthy, most of us likely thought that we're the ones who aren't worthy. Being graced by this comedic royalty was a brief treat for us all, made better by the fact that they were introducing a short tribute to Best Picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody," since the Queen song was a vital part of the first "Wayne's World" movie.

DANA CARVEY & MIKE MYERS ARE PRESENTING AT THE OSCARS & QUEEN IS PERFORMING WE ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS pic.twitter.com/sGbTBpYsbi — lana 🎞 (@lanastanczak) February 20, 2019

"I think I'm gonna hurl," said Carvey, a la Garth in true Wayne's World fashion.

"Don't hurl because if you honk, I'll spew," replied Canada's own Wayne — we mean, Myers.

"And if you spew, I'll blow chunks," said Carvey transporting us back to SNL circa the 1990s, well before Alec Baldwin's embodiment of U.S. President Donald Trump was a mainstay.

"WE'RE NOT WORTHY!!!!"



Mike Myers and Dana Carvey hit the 2019 #Oscars to introduce "Bohemian Rhapsody." https://t.co/zSrvQG8ZE6 pic.twitter.com/ZRLpCmtkCN — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

Just a couple of slacker buddies who have gone from their local-access cable show to the Oscars. Actually. Schwing!

The funnymen noted that the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" played a large part in the success of "Wayne's World."

"We're humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," said Myers, before a montage of the film played while the camera panned to Queen's surviving band members clapping in the audience.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their beloved Wayne's World characters for an excellent #Oscars surprise. https://t.co/o4DlgdtOEb — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 25, 2019

Myers also plays a character in the biopic of Queen, named Ray Foster, an executive at EMI, the band's record label.

During a scene where the band is trying to convince Foster to let them release "Bohemian Rhapsody" as the lead single off their latest album, "A Night at the Opera," he keeps pushing back. He hates the idea because the song is six minutes long, operatic, and isn't the type of thing that will make teenagers headbang in their car.

Shyeah, right.

In the opening scene of "Wayne's World," Wayne Campbell, Garth Algar, and three of their friends (one of whom is actually about to spew) drive around town blasting Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." They sing each "Galileo" and thrash their way through the song's hardest rocking moments.

That song catapulted Queen to even greater heights, and its namesake film garnered several nominations, catapulting star Rami Malek (who plays Freddie Mercury) to great heights with his win for Best Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody." The movie also took home the Best Sound Editing Oscar.

In a prescient move, Sunday night's ceremonies kicked off with the remaining members of Queen playing a medley of their classics, beginning with "We Will Rock You," with Adam Lambert subbing in for Mercury.

Excellent!