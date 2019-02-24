This year's Oscar red carpet outfits were pink in just about every conceivable way: magenta, rose, fuchsia, coral, bubblegum, blush. Actresses and singers and comedians and professional organizers wore pink. Some pink outfits were gorgeous, others were confusing. It transcended age and gender lines.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Angela Bassett at the Oscars on Sunday night.

MARK RALSTON via Getty Images Kacey Musgraves at the Oscars on Sunday night. Oscars pink dresses

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Sarah Paulson at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Gemma Chan at the Oscars on Sunday night. Oscars pink dresses

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Marie Kondo at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Maya Rudolph at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Linda Cardellini at the Oscars on Sunday night.

It's hard to know why pink took such a hold of the awards this year. The New York Times' fashion director Vanessa Friedman tweeted a theory that it was related to Nancy Pelosi wearing hot pink while taking control of the House of Representatives.

The Cut, meanwhile, thought maybe it had to do with the oversized hot pink Valentino dress that Tracee Elliss Ross wore to the Emmys last September. If that's the case, then Jennifer Lopez's dress from the "Second Act" premiere in December may have contributed to the trend.

But who knows — maybe all those actresses are just big fans of "Killing Eve?"

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa onstage at the Oscars.

Helen Mirren mentioned the abundance of pink when she presented the award for Best Documentary with Jason Momoa.

"I swear to God, Jason and I didn't coordinated our outfits tonight," she said. (Although, let's be honest, their pinks were fairly different — Mirren's was bright, with coral undertones, while Momoa's was much more muted.)

"But it just goes to show, doesn't it, that these days a Hawaiian god and a very mature English woman can actually wear the same colour. We can both wear pink!"

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the Oscars on Sunday.

If you're a fan of Jason Momoa's outfit choices, you may have noticed he's wearing a scrunchie on his right wrist. The Cut pointed out that it's a Fendi scrunchie designed specifically by Karl Lagerfeld, who also designed the (coordinated!) outfits for Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet. Name a better-dressed couple, we'll wait.

