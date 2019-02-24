LIVING
02/24/2019 18:10 EST | Updated 2 minutes ago

Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Outfits: From The Show-Stopping To The Slightly Snoozy

It's a night to go all-out or play it extra safe (zzzzz).

Billy Porter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Getty Editorial
Billy Porter at the 91st Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

It's Hollywood's biggest night! Whether you're a movie buff who protested when the Academy announced the film editing category weren't going to be televised or you're just tuning in to see how on Earth a host-less show is going to function without falling apart, there's a lot going on. Whatever your reason, come, sit a spell and admire some celebrity fashion with us.

The Oscars' red carpet isn't typically a place where anyone takes big risks, but it has brought us some memorable moments. While we cross our fingers hoping for another Bjork swan dress, here are some of this year's red carpet outfits, both eye-popping and ... not as much, that we're most likely to remember.

  • Billy Porter
    Billy Porter
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
    Often, the first few red-carpet outfits are boring. Not so in 2019! Thank you, Billy Porter, for keeping things cool.
  • Constance Wu
    Constance Wu
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    The "Crazy Rich Asians" star is ultra-elegant in yellow tulle Versace.
  • Spike Lee
    Spike Lee
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    We're not entirely sure why Spike Lee chose this particular red carpet to pay tribute to Prince (along with his 1989 classic "Do the Right Thing") but we're glad he did.
  • Emilia Clarke
    Emilia Clarke
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    THIS. BALMAIN. DRESS. IS. SO. SHINY.
  • Michelle Yeoh
    Michelle Yeoh
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Michelle Yeoh sees your shiny outfit, Emilia Clarke, and she raises you metallic accents, a sequined bodice and exaggerated glam by Elie Saab.
  • Awkwafina
    Awkwafina
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Awkwafina looked at Emilia Clarke and Michelle Yeoh's sparkly outfits and said: What if I took away the glam, added a giant bow to a pantsuit, and made sure my shoes were nowhere to be seen?
  • Stephan James
    Stephan James
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    It's not easy to make menswear fun, but Toronto's own Stephan James looks extra-dapper in this custom burgundy velvet three-piece suit from Italian designer Etro.
  • Linda Cardellini
    Linda Cardellini
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Thank you for trying to stand out, Linda, but... not like this.
  • Richard E. Grant
    Richard E. Grant
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Character actor Richard E. Grant (here with his daughter Olivia Grant) is nominated for the first time tonight. He's been positively delightful during the whole awards season, and this jacket is no exception.
  • Gemma Chan
    Gemma Chan
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Sorry, Gemma Chan, but this just looks like a less-successful imitation of J.Lo's "Second Act" premiere dress.
  • Glenn Close
    Glenn Close
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Best Actress hopeful Glenn Close is dressed as a caped Oscar statuette. Can you say the same, Lady Gaga?!
  • Angela Bassett
    Angela Bassett
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Flawless, and dramatic in the best possible way.
  • Tina Fey
    Tina Fey
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    This is very pretty! But also very safe.
  • Amy Poehler
    Amy Poehler
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Honest question: Why have a host-free Oscars ceremony when Amy Poehler and this pantsuit are right here?
  • Hannah Beachler
    Hannah Beachler
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    As the production designer for "Black Panther" and Beyoncé's "Lemonade," Hannah Beachler is one of the only people on Planet Earth who can pull this dress off.
  • Helen Mirren
    Helen Mirren
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    There are lots of pink gowns tonight, some more successful than others. Helen Mirren, OBVIOUSLY, is on "flawless" list.
  • Melissa McCarthy
    Melissa McCarthy
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
    Maybe this is what Awkwafina was going for? But again, why are the shoes M.I.A.?
  • Amy Adams
    Amy Adams
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
    Amy Adams is beautiful, and she's an incredible actress. But there's no way this outfit could get even a smidge more boring.
  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Just a stray thought: if your tulle is blocking your peripheral vision, your dress might have too much tulle.
  • Yalitza Aparicio
    Yalitza Aparicio
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
    This Rodarte dress strikes that delicate balance of being princess-y without being too fussy.
  • Nicholas Hoult (left) with Joe Alwyn
    Nicholas Hoult (left) with Joe Alwyn
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Will you sign our petition to make this Dior sash jacket the norm in men's fashion? Thanks in advance.
  • Jason Momoa with Lisa Bonet
    Jason Momoa with Lisa Bonet
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    THEY CO-ORDINATED!
  • Charlize Theron
    Charlize Theron
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
    On a night with so much pink and so many exaggerated features, Charlize Theron stands out in this stark blue Dior dress.
  • Emma Stone
    Emma Stone
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
    Well, this looks... severe.
  • Rachel Weisz
    Rachel Weisz
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    The most divisive outfit of the night? We're still working out our feelings about this Givenchy latex and tulle number.
  • 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
    91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

MORE: fashion Living oscars oscars red carpet Style