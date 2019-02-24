It's Hollywood's biggest night! Whether you're a movie buff who protested when the Academy announced the film editing category weren't going to be televised or you're just tuning in to see how on Earth a host-less show is going to function without falling apart, there's a lot going on. Whatever your reason, come, sit a spell and admire some celebrity fashion with us.

The Oscars' red carpet isn't typically a place where anyone takes big risks, but it has brought us some memorable moments. While we cross our fingers hoping for another Bjork swan dress, here are some of this year's red carpet outfits, both eye-popping and ... not as much, that we're most likely to remember.