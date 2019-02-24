It's Hollywood's biggest night! Whether you're a movie buff who protested when the Academy announced the film editing category weren't going to be televised or you're just tuning in to see how on Earth a host-less show is going to function without falling apart, there's a lot going on. Whatever your reason, come, sit a spell and admire some celebrity fashion with us.
The Oscars' red carpet isn't typically a place where anyone takes big risks, but it has brought us some memorable moments. While we cross our fingers hoping for another Bjork swan dress, here are some of this year's red carpet outfits, both eye-popping and ... not as much, that we're most likely to remember.
-
Billy PorterRichard Shotwell/Invision/AP
-
Constance WuFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Spike LeeSteve Granitz via Getty Images
-
Emilia ClarkeFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Michelle YeohFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
AwkwafinaFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Stephan JamesMARK RALSTON via Getty Images
-
Linda CardelliniMARK RALSTON via Getty Images
-
Richard E. GrantJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
-
Gemma ChanJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
-
Glenn CloseMARK RALSTON via Getty Images
-
Angela BassettJeff Kravitz via Getty Images
-
Tina FeyFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Amy PoehlerFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Hannah BeachlerMARK RALSTON via Getty Images
-
Helen MirrenSteve Granitz via Getty Images
-
Melissa McCarthyRick Rowell via Getty Images
-
Amy AdamsNeilson Barnard via Getty Images
-
Kacey MusgravesFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Yalitza AparicioRick Rowell via Getty Images
-
Nicholas Hoult (left) with Joe AlwynSteve Granitz via Getty Images
-
Jason Momoa with Lisa BonetFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Charlize TheronMario Anzuoni / Reuters
-
Emma StoneMARK RALSTON via Getty Images
-
Rachel WeiszFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
91st Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsJeff Kravitz via Getty Images