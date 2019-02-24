Canadian brothers Stephan James and Shamier Anderson are making this nation proud and looking fine in the process. On the heels of their fourth annual B.L.A.C.K BALL, founded and hosted by the Scarborough, Ont.,-born brothers, the pair stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in style on Sunday night.

James, the 25-year-old "If Beale Street Could Talk" star and a fan of velvety smooth looks, strutted his trademark style in this custom three-piece red velvet Etro tuxedo with monochromatic satin lapels. He accented his look with white leather boots.

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Stylish Stephan James will present at the Oscars.

Shamier Anderson, decked out in Dolce & Gabbana head to toe, looked sharp, elegant and refined. He made the look his own with his sans-socks finish. The pair could give a master class in lapel pins, amirite?

Rick Rowell via Getty Images Shamier Anderson "destroys" on the red carpet.

If Degrassi Street could talk ...

These brothers are on fyah. James, who already has a Canadian Screen Award to his name, was recently nominated for his television work as army veteran Walter Cruz in the mysterious military conspiracy-theory drama series, "Homecoming."

James is attending the Oscars for the first time repping as the lead actor in "If Beale Street Could Talk," which was adapted from a James Baldwin novel and is Barry Jenkins' follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Moonlight."

The rising star talked to E News about what the night means for him.

"You watch this show a thousand times from your living room, from your couch and now you're on the other end, on the TV, talking to people like you and you know, as you talk about it, you sit here and really starts to set in and you feel incredible."

Like Drake, this Toronto-born star started from the uh proverbial "bottom" — James had a recurring role on "Degrassi: The Next Generation" — and now is definitely rising to the top.

The critically acclaimed "If Beale Street Could Talk," is nominated for three Oscars including Best Original Score. James, who will be presenting during the ceremony, also told E News that acting in the film taught him how to love differently.

"There's a poetry to James Baldwin and the same goes for Barry Jenkins, he's an incredible director. The love and the passion in which he articulates things gets you to see love in a whole different way," said the actor.

"Destroyer" actor Anderson and James also acknowledged the strides that have been made in Hollywood this past year with a number of nominated films featuring a diverse cast.

"We truly feel like we're in the middle of a Black renaissance. We're at a time where 'Green Book' can exist. And 'Beale Street' can exist. And 'Black Panther' can exist. And it's just an incredible thing to see how people love to see our stories," James told etalk.

'If Beale Street Could Talk' star Regina King and Stephan James share a moment on the #Oscars red carpet. The film is up for 3 awards tonight https://t.co/c4xs4TcnJk pic.twitter.com/nfc9buedAN — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019

Before Regina King won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk," both actors gave her their nod to 'get Oscar' during their interview with etalk on the red carpet.

"I'm an example of when supporting love is poured into someone.." CONGRATS #ReginaKing on your win! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0qabKmG7pF — Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) February 25, 2019

Sounds like family talk to us.

Also on HuffPost: