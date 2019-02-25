4 Ways to Diversify Your Savings

Presented by HSBC Bank Canada
It's a new year, and with it comes new opportunities to build savings via registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs). In partnership with HSBC, making savings part of your resolutions is easy.
Remember, smart investing means diversifying your funds in order to maximize returns. Growing your investments now means you can save for what you really want later.
It should be noted that these tips are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and are not intended to provide specific financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice to you, and should not be relied upon in that regard. You should not act or rely on the information without seeking your own financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice.