Steaming with adorable moments, a little movie about a little dumpling won big at the Oscars on Sunday with "Bao" taking home the Oscar For Best Animated Short. The win is making Canadians and Asian communities proud, while making us all crave the doughy goodness of the mouth-watering Chinese staple.

The short was Chinese-Canadian Domee Shi's directorial debut, and she's the first woman to helm a Pixar short. "Bao" explores the endearing relationship between an aging Chinese mom and a sentient baby dumpling who springs to life, giving her a second chance at motherhood.

Richard Lautens via Getty Images Domee Shi at Toronto's Rol San restaurant talking about her animated short, "Bao."

Shi was born in Chongqing, China, immigrated with her parents to Canada and settled in Toronto when she was child. "Bao" was inspired by Shi's relationship with her own mother, and making dumplings played a big role.

Also known as steamed buns or baozi, bao is a Chinese dumpling or steamed bun filled with ingredients that vary from meat to vegetables — or both). Bao has two meanings in Chinese, according to Shi: said one way, it means "dumpling," but said another way, it means "treasure" or "something precious."

The stories of Asian families in #Canada are important for Asian youth to reflect on, given the challenges they face as immigrants and newcomers. Congrats to #DomeeShi for winning an #Oscar, representing Asian Canadians in the media, arts & film! #asianrepresentation ✊🏼🎬 https://t.co/BaOjI2VHZ0 — livewelltakeaction (@lwta_program) February 25, 2019

This past June, Shi told Food & Wine that dumplings were a huge part of her childhood because she would make them with her mom — a lot. Lucky for us, she revealed how these small morsels are made, providing Food & Wine with the illustrated recipe in the video above.

"We made them during the holidays, before new year's, and every time my mom would visit me in Oakland, California, she would make a bunch of dumplings for me and put them in the freezer so I could eat them at any time. To me, making dumplings is a family activity—you never really do it alone, you do it with your mom or your grandma, and she learned how to make dumplings from her grandma."

So happy to see #Bao receive an #Oscar! Congratulations to Domee Shi, 1st woman to direct a @DisneyPixar short animation. Thank you for sharing the inspirational dumpling story for all of us Chinese mothers. pic.twitter.com/nIolnRhbmW — Jennifer Quong (@J_Y_Quong) February 25, 2019

Shi said her mom was a pivotal part of the creation of the short, teaching the production crew and viewers how to achieve the perfect bao.

"In the opening shots, when you see the hands kneading the dough, that's all my mom's folding techniques—the way she punches a hole through the dough and does that crazy windmill move, that's how my mom would roll out the dough," Shi said.

Shi told The Hollywood Reporter backstage at the Oscars that making "Bao" led her to delve deeper into her Chinese heritage.

"I kind of took it for granted — my mom making dumplings when I was growing up. I went and visited Chinatown a lot more. And I also got to understand what it was like for my mom ... Through making this short, I think I understand her a little bit better."

Born And Raised is an ongoing series by HuffPost Canada that shares the experiences of second-generation Canadians. Part reflection, part storytelling, this series on the children of immigrants explores what it means to be born and raised in Canada. We want to hear your stories — join the conversation on Twitter at #BornandRaised or send us an email at bornandraised@huffpost.com.

