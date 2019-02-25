OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be permitted to speak publicly about some of the details of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Trudeau is telling the House of Commons that the government will waive some of the solicitor-client privilege and cabinet confidences that have so far kept Wilson-Raybould silent.

Trudeau says she would be able to address "relevant matters" when questioned by members of the Commons justice committee while also ensuring two active court cases involving Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin are not jeopardized.

Wilson-Raybould sent a letter to the chair of the committee today saying she is anxious to appear, but wants to hold off scheduling an appearance until clarity has been reached about what she is legally allowed to share.

She says once she has that clarity, she will appear at the first available opportunity.

Wilson-Raybould also asked that she be allowed to make an extended opening statement lasting about 30 minutes when she does appear so she can offer her best recollections of all relevant communications she had on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

