Less than a week after going to New York for her baby shower, the Duchess of Sussex is already wrapping up a royal tour of Morocco. It's a lot of travel for someone who's seven months pregnant — but as far as we know, this is the last time she'll be outside of the U.K. before the new royal baby is born.

Since they arrived on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have met royalty, watched a cooking demonstration, visited an animal therapy centre, toured gardens, and have visited a girls' school, to name just a few of their outings. Not bad for a three-day trip.

Day One

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to meet Crown Prince of Morocco on Feb. 23.

The couple arrived in Casablanca on Saturday. Meghan wore a red Valentino dress to honour Morocco's flag, People reported. At the airport they met British ambassador, Thomas Reilly, who turned to Instagram to express how difficult he found it to decide which Union Jack socks to wear for the royal visit.

From the airport they travelled to the capital, Rabat, where they stayed as personal guests of King Mohammed VI.

Day Two

On Sunday, Meghan and Harry visited a girls' boarding house in the foothills of the Atlas mountains. Education for All offers access to education to girls in remote areas.

In many photographs where the couple is talking to younger children, they're crouched down to be at eye level with the girls.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet sisters Rania Minejem, age five and Rayhana Minejem, age two, during a visit to the Education For All boarding house in Asni Town, Morocco.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Meghan (and Harry, in the background) with girls age 12 to 18 at the Education for All boarding house.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Meghan meets more girls inside the Education for All boarding house.

Harry also presented the boarding house's founder, Michael McHugo, with an MBE — which, as you no doubt already know, stands for a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. (McHugo was placed on the list of those who were going to receive the honour in December.)

Once inside, Meghan took part in a henna ceremony, which is traditional for pregnant women in Morocco to do during their third trimester — Meghan is due in the spring. The design started at her left pointer finger and went down past her wrist.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Meghan receives henna during a visit to Education for All.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Harry and Meghan admiring the henna tattoo.

That evening, they attended a reception in Rabat organized by the British ambassador. Some of the guests included high-profile Moroccan women, young entrepreneurs, and disabled athletes, according to Hello! Meghan wore a dreamy cream-coloured custom-made caftanesque dress by Dior. (Those sleeves!)

Yui Mok / Pool via Getty Images Harry and Meghan are greeted by the British ambassadors' daughters Orla Reilly, 12, and Elsa, eight, at a reception in Rabat.

She accessorized with shoes and a handbag in similar colours.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images That Dior dress!

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images And check out the matching purse and heels.

Day Three

Harry and Meghan started Monday with a much less formal engagement: they went to the Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, where they got to hang out with horses and meet with people who had benefitted from equine therapy. That includes children with intellectual disabilities, and adults with a variety of mental health issues.

A 24-year-old named Driss talked to the duke and duchess about how helpful horses have been for him, the Telegraph reported. When he was younger, he was involved in violence and drugs, the newspaper said. But he told Meghan and Harry that equine therapy has made him calmer and more confident.

Meghan wore a black-and-white striped Equipment sweater, a J.Crew jacket, and maternity jeans by Rag & Bone. Her gold earrings are by Ecksand.

FADEL SENNA via Getty Images Harry and Meghan meeting horses at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on Monday.

FADEL SENNA via Getty Images

The Telegraph also points out that while Harry has grown up with horses — the Queen loves them — they're still relatively new to Meghan. According to the paper, at one point Harry noticed one of the horses, Molly, was shaking.

"She's a bit nervous, this one," he said, to which Meghan replied, "Well, we all get a little camera shy, I understand."

From there, they watched a cooking demonstration by children from underprivileged backgrounds studying under Moha Fedal, one of Morocco's most celebrated chefs. They also got to sample a lot of the food. (Bonus!)

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Meghan tries food as Prince Harry and Chef Moha Fedal look on during a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco's foremost chefs.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Meghan and Harry sample the goods.

The chef told them that he hoped he could cook for them next time they're in the country. Meghan gestured to her baby bump, according to People, and said, "The whole family next time."

Meghan and the chef also exchanged cookbooks. In "Together: Our Community Cookbook," the Duchess wrote a handwritten message. (Don't be surprised by her perfect handwriting: she used to work as a calligrapher!)

After that, the couple got a little fancier for their second-to-last outting of the day: a walk though the Andalusian Gardens.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan visit the Andalusian Gardens to hear about youth empowerment.

Pool via Getty Images Look, a cat!

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The couple checks out the market.

Pool via Getty Images They're greeted by a young wellwisher at the Andalusian Gardens.

The Andalusian Gardens are lush and tranquil, filled with indigenous plants, flowers and fruit trees, and are a major tourist attraction in the country. The couple spoke to social entrepreneurs about youth empowerment, and saw a display of traditional Moroccan arts and craft, according to People.

Meghan wore a black pleated dress by Loyd/Ford and a white collarless blazer by the Canadian label Babaton for Aritzia. Her shoes were by Manolo Blahnik, according to Harper's Bazaar.

That evening Harry and Meghan went to their last engagement with King Mohammed VI. Meghan wore maybe her most gorgeous maternity outfit yet: a flowy blue dress custom-made by Carolina Herrera.

Pool via Getty Images The couple at the residence of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Pool via Getty Images King Mohammed VI of Morocco, right, greets Harry and Meghan.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Just a casual chat with the Moroccan king.

Their tour officially ended on Monday, but according to People, the duke and duchess have decided to extend their Moroccan stay. They added a private vacation day to their schedule, and flew home Tuesday instead of Monday afternoon.

