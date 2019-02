if you thought one incredibly elaborate and exorbitantly expensive outfit was enough for the Oscars, then you're sorely mistaken. Once the awards wrapped up and everyone needed a drink after the very divisive "Green Book" won Best Picture, the stars hit up Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty.

While a few people — Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee — stayed in the outfits they wore during the ceremony, the vast majority of them changed it up. From tracksuits to gorgeous gowns to a second set of pink velvet blazers to tops that are just bras, here are the outfits from the Oscars afterparty.