Is there anything better than a warm and gooey lasagna on a cold winter's night?

Turns out, yes, when you can make it in the slow cooker! This Delish recipe for lasagna in the slow cooker combines the only two silver linings about winter: comfort food and crock pots. It's lasagna made easy, and we are very here for it.

Just sauté the meat, garlic and onions, add the marinara, then layer it in the crock pot with uncooked lasagna noodles and cheese. Cook on low for five hours, then enjoy the most tender and saucy lasagna ever.

Kids will love it. Because lasagna. And so will you. Because lasagna, and minimal effort.

Get the full recipe for lasagna in the slow cooker here.