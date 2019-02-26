The ongoing SNC-Lavalin controversy that has engulfed the federal Liberals shows no signs of slowing down — or of getting any easier to understand.

Jody Wilson-Raybould's resignation as veterans affairs minister. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's best bud and right-hand man stepping down. Deferred prosecution agreements. Omnibus bills. Solicitor-client privilege.

The saga is a bonafide legal and political rollercoaster — except instead of making you excitedly throw your arms in the air, this ride has us palming our faces and screaming "WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? ARE THEY CALLED DEFERRED PROSECUTION AGREEMENTS OR REMEDIATION AGREEMENTS? WHAT? BOTH? THEY HAVE TWO NAMES? WHO IS NAMING THESE THINGS?"

On the latest episode of "Backbenchers," HuffPost Canada's bi-weekly snapshot of federal politics, we take a dip into the whirlpool of the SNC-Lavalin controversy to make some of sense of what has happened so far and what is still to come.

We speak to our Ottawa Bureau Chief Althia Raj to give us some insight into the political fallout around the affair so far, and then we take a look at how this whole remediation agreement mumbo jumbo got started in the first place.

