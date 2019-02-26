"Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu was the belle of the Oscars ball Sunday night. Draped in a tulle marigold custom Versace gown, the Asian-American actress fluttered around the red carpet with style and grace to spare. And her ensemble was more than just a sight to behold — the "Fresh Off the Boat" actress choose her dress for a poignant meaning.

In an Instagram post late Monday night, Wu revealed that her fashion choice was inspired by a letter "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu wrote to Coldplay, requesting to use the British band's song "Yellow" in the film.

The word "yellow" has been used as an ethnic slur against Asians and Asian-Americans, dating back to the "yellow peril" of the late 19th century when people felt threatened by Asian immigrants "stealing" jobs.

Chu told Coldplay he wanted to reclaim the word. His heartfelt letter won over the band and he was granted the rights to use the song in the film. In "Crazy Rich Asians," a Mandarin cover of the song is performed by "The Voice" season 10 contestant, Katherine Ho.

Wu has been outspoken about the significance of "Crazy Rich Asians" featuring an all-Asian cast ― the first contemporary Hollywood film in 25 years to have an all-Asian cast since 1993′s "Joy Luck Club."

#CrazyRichAsians opens August 15th. Read below to understand why it means so much to so many people. All love. @CrazyRichMovie @FreshOffABC @WarnerBrosEnt pic.twitter.com/IISLRDMRjU — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) August 1, 2018

As word spread of the reasoning behind Wu's dress choice on Tuesday, fellow Asians took note, commending her.

The word "yellow" has been used as a tool to ostracize East Asians. It has been used as a weapon to homogenize and erase South and Southeast Asians. And to see people like John Chu and Constance Wu reclaiming it is a move of power and unapologetic joy.https://t.co/0Ij2WecyF8 — Ariana Zhang (@ArianaZhang) February 26, 2019

We've been told Asians are yellow, and there's something wrong with that. Yellow Peril. Yellow Terror. @ConstanceWu & @jonmchu are putting an end to that. 👏 @JasonAPham https://t.co/qaOFGUQC3Z — KiMi Robinson (@kimirobin) February 26, 2019

Forget about Oscars gold — this year, the winning colour was yellow.

Also on HuffPost: