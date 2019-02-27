BUSINESS
Air Canada Halts Flights To India Amid Tensions With Pakistan

Tensions between the two nuclear powers have been raised to a level unseen in this century.

An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 airplane prepares to land at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond, B.C. on Feb. 5, 2019.
Ben Nelms / Reuters
MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has suspended service to India as tensions mount between that country and Pakistan.

An airline spokeswoman says a flight en route to Delhi turned back over the Atlantic Ocean this morning and has headed back to Toronto.

A second Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Delhi today was also cancelled.

Spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur says the airline has implemented a "goodwill policy" for affected customers and is monitoring the situation in order to resume service once it "normalizes."

Pakistan said Wednesday it had shot down two Indian warplanes and captured two pilots in the disputed region of Kashmir, raising tensions between the two nuclear powers to a level unseen in this century.

Air Canada operates daily service from Toronto and Vancouver to Delhi and four times weekly between Toronto and Mumbai.

