Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign in the wake of stunning testimony from his former attorney general on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Scheer told reporters Wednesday that Trudeau has "lost the moral authority to govern" and called on the RCMP to open an investigation into the matter.

The Tory leader's remark came after more than three hours of testimony from Jody Wilson-Raybould, who alleged that she faced "consistent and sustained pressure" for four months from Trudeau, his senior staff, Canada's top public servant and the finance minister's office to halt the criminal prosecution of the Montreal engineering giant.

Watch: Wilson-Raybould says she faced pressure, 'veiled threats' over SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould told MPs on the justice committee Wednesday that she was repeatedly pressed to overturn a decision not to negotiate a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin. Such a deal would have allowed the company, facing fraud and bribery charges from its dealings in Libya, to avoid a trial that could damage the company and spur layoffs.

"Justin Trudeau simply cannot continue to govern this country now that Canadians know what he has done," Scheer said. "That is why I'm calling on Mr. Trudeau to do the right thing and resign."

This is a developing story. More to come.