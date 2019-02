There's not much the city can do to stamp out the spread of what a councillor is calling "dangerous misinformation" after a series of anti-vaccine advertisements popped up on billboards across Toronto.

The digital advertisements by Vaccine Choice Canada question the safety and necessity of vaccines on more than 50 billboards, according to the group's vice-president Ted Kuntz's Facebook page Feb. 21.

Councillor Joe Cressy, chair of Toronto's board of health, called the ads "flat out dangerous" and said he has asked the city's legal department for advice about their possible removal.

The advertising content on signs, however, is not enforced by the city's bylaw, said the municipal licensing and standards department.

"The purpose of Toronto's sign bylaw is to enable the fair and consistent use and enforcement of signs," said spokesperson Ellen Leesti. The city ensures signs are the right size, properly installed, do not create traffic hazards and do not negatively impact nearby property.

Watch: Measles outbreak linked to anti-vaccination movement. Story continues below

The two-week campaign, featuring four different images and making two million impressions, is paid for through donations made by Canadians who "support the medical ethic of informed consent," Kuntz told HuffPost Canada in an email.

The advertisements represent a recent surge of anti-vaccine rhetoric across Canada, the United States, and Europe, and coinciding with a measles outbreak in Vancouver. Measles is one of the most highly contagious respiratory infectious diseases, and, until recently, thought to be eradicated in Canada.

In Vancouver there are 12 confirmed cases, according to the city's public health agency. It started when an unvaccinated child was infected during a family trip to Vietnam.

Manjurul/Getty Images The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

An advertising campaign like the one in Toronto hasn't happened in Vancouver to the knowledge of public health officials.

Kuntz said the term "anti-vaccine" misrepresents what Vaccine Choice Canada is all about, which is to inform Canadians about the perceived risks of vaccines. However, scientists and health professionals agree there is no connection between vaccines and autism, or other diseases.

"Vaccines are very safe, work very well and are necessary to protect the health of individuals and populations," said Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health with Toronto Public Health. "Immunization has saved more children's lives than any other health care intervention. Ads that misrepresent vaccines are not helpful to the public, or to parents."

Vaccination programs have been one of the most effective public health programs of the 20th century. Every dollar invested in immunizing our children saves us $16 in healthcare costs. #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/SwHW5CtMOA — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) February 27, 2019

Cressy said Public health will continue to come forward "with a strong response" against the harmful anti-vaccine messaging.

"We aren't going to be able to correct misinformation overnight but given the profound impacts, we have a fundamental responsibility to correct it," he said.