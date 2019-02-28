Finally, some good news for vegans who want to eat food that doesn't taste like cardboard! Beyond Meat, the L.A.-based company that makes the vegan alternative behind A&W's ultra-popular meatless burger, is bringing two new options to the Canadian market.

As of Wednesday, burritos made with Beyond Meat's "Feisty Crumbles" are available at Quesada's nearly 120 locations country-wide. They have franchises operating in almost every province (sorry, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.!)

The product in question is meant that resembles the taste and texture of beef, but is made from pea protein. It's also free of soy and gluten.

"More of our customers are identifying as 'flexitarians' and requesting plant-based options so we're thrilled to be Canada's first Mexican chain to offer the Beyond Meat Burrito," the company's founder Steve Gill said in a press release.

Quesada Quesada's new vegan burrito, featuring Beyond Meat products.

And A&W, which debuted a Beyond Meat burger in the summer to massive sales (and, more importantly, HuffPost Canada's stamp of approval), is also expanding its plant-based offerings. Starting March 11, A&W will sell a breakfast sandwich featuring Beyond Meat's sausage-patty.

The product isn't yet available in stores, but it's made from peas, brown rice, and mung bean protein. Vancouver-based former Bachelorette Jillian Harris, a spokesperson for A&W, made the announcement on her Instagram story earlier this week.

The sausage patty will be available with veggies for a vegan option, or with egg for a meat-free but non-vegan alternative. The company has no plans to develop a vegan egg alternative at this stage.

A&W A&W's new breakfast sandwich, featuring egg, cheese and a Beyond Meat sausage patty.

Almost 10 per cent of Canadians — that's more than 3 million people — are either vegan or vegetarian, according to a recent Dalhousie study. And increasingly, even people who don't stick to a strict vegan or even vegetarian diet are cutting down on their meat consumption. Health and animal welfare are usually the two most cited reasons.

Also on HuffPost: