Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former right-hand man has requested to testify at the House of Commons justice committee on the rapidly unfolding SNC-Lavalin affair.

Gerald Butts sent a letter to the committee's chair, Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, saying he believes his "evidence" will help the committee as it evaluates the explosive testimony it received Wednesday from former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould.

He closed the message by saying he needs a "short period of time" to receive legal advice on that evidence.

Wilson-Raybould told the committee that Trudeau and several senior members of his office, including Butts, waged a campaign of "inappropriate" and sustained pressure on her over four months to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial. Wilson-Raybould says she even faced "veiled threats" after she made it clear she would not budge on the matter.

Wilson-Raybould said in December her chief of staff Jessica Prince was called to an urgent meeting with Butts and Katie Telford, the PM's chief of staff.

The two wanted Prince to hire an external legal expert to provide an opinion on whether SNC-Lavalin should be given a remediation agreement, which would have helped it avoid a criminal trial that could spark job losses.

After Prince said that would amount to interference in the case, Butts allegedly told her "there is no solution that does not involve some interference.''

The testimony has sparked outrage among the opposition. The Conservatives have called on Trudeau to resign and have asked the RCMP to open a probe into the allegations of political interference. The NDP are repeating original calls for a formal public inquiry into the matter.

Butts resigned almost 10 days after The Globe and Mail published a report citing unnamed sources that spoke of this alleged PMO pressure on Wilson-Raybould. Butts denied pressuring Wilson-Raybould and said he was stepping down so as to not distract the PMO from doing its "vital work."

The opposition began calling on Butts to appear at the committee along with Wilson-Raybould and other senior figures in the PMO shortly after his resignation on Feb. 18, but Liberal members shot down that request.

Wilson-Raybould, who was named veterans affairs minister in January and resigned just days after the SNC-Lavalin story broke, said she felt she was demoted for not doing as Trudeau and his staff wanted. Trudeau and the PMO deny this, saying that if former Treasury Board president Scott Brison hadn't resigned, Wilson-Raybould would still be attorney general.

With files from The Canadian Press