OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle the federal cabinet on Friday as he looks to fill the void left by the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

A senior government source, speaking to The Canadian Press on background because no official announcement has been made, says the shuffle will be "internal to the existing cabinet," meaning no new ministers will be brought in.

A small number of ministers will change roles, the source says, primarily so that the veterans-affairs portfolio will have a dedicated minister again.

The Canadian Press Jody Wilson-Raybould appears at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Wilson-Raybould, who was moved from the justice portfolio to veterans affairs in the last federal cabinet shuffle in mid-January, resigned her post earlier this month.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been acting as the minister of veterans affairs since her departure.

On Wednesday, Wilson-Raybould testified to the House of Commons justice committee that she was pressured by Trudeau, his senior staff and others to halt a criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

Also on HuffPost: