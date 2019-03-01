A Liberal MP has apologized for saying that the former attorney general's explosive allegations of political interference against the prime minister and the highest office in the country were over "sour grapes."

Jati Sidhu, who represents the B.C. riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, rose in the House of Commons on Thursday to say sorry for his remarks in a B.C. newspaper after Jody Wilson-Raybould testified at the House of Commons' justice committee.

Wilson-Raybould told MPs that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several senior members of his office put "inappropriate" pressure on her for months to help Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal trial. She said she even faced "veiled threats" after refusing to comply with those calls.

Trudeau denied those allegations and said he completely rejects Wilson-Raybould's version of the story. The PM also said he welcomes a probe by the federal ethics commissioner into the matter.

The way she's acting, I think she couldn't handle the stress. Jati Sidhu, Liberal MP

Sidhu told The Abbotsford News the discussions about the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin were "normal" and that Wilson-Raybould was not a "team player."

"The way she's acting, I think she couldn't handle the stress. I think there's somebody else behind —maybe her father — pulling the strings," he said, referring to Bill Wilson.

Wilson-Raybould's father, who is a hereditary chief and former politician, has been highly critical of Trudeau and the federal government ever since The Globe and Mail broke the original story that contained the stunning allegations of PMO-led pressure on her.

Family rallies around Wilson-Raybould as First Nation chiefs blast Trudeau over reconciliation 'farce' Read more: https://t.co/yufH0o9hSC #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/8cD36ediuu — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) February 12, 2019

"When Jody was kicked in the teeth by the prime minister and shuffled down to veterans affairs ... that was a clear slap in the face for all Indians in the country," Wilson told CBC News in February, referring to how Wilson-Raybould was moved from the Justice department to Veterans Affairs.

Sidhu's remarks drew heavy flak on social media as well as from the federal opposition, who blasted Sidhu for making the "sexist" and "misogynist" comments.

Liberal MP Jati Sidhu today said former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould "couldn't handle the pressure, is motivated by sour grapes and is having her strings pulled by her father." This is an outrageous, sexist, misogynist attack on a courageous woman who stood up to power. — Don Davies MP (@DonDavies) February 28, 2019

Sidhu said he apologizes "without reservation" to Wilson-Raybould.

"My comments were inappropriate. Whether inside or outside this House, it is incumbent on all of us to treat each other with respect at all times.