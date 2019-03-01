What To Watch On Netflix Canada In March 2019

Ah March, the month we get excited for spring! It's a-coming! Except it's not! It's snowing! Again. And again. Ah Netflix, save us from leaving our homes. Save us from our annual amnesia that March is still basically winter never leaving us. Thankfully the beloved streaming service does. Again. And again.

This month, get ready to watch new seasons of our faves: "Queer Eye," "Jane the Virgin," "Suits" and some Hollywood big box office hits like "La La Land" and "The Girl on the Train."

Movies:

"La La Land" — Available March 1

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist and an actress (a.k.a. IRL BFFs Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas" — Available March 1

Set during the Second World War, a story seen through the innocent eyes of Bruno, the eight-year-old son of the commandant at a German concentration camp, whose forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy on the other side of the camp fence has startling and unexpected consequences.

"The Girl on the Train" — Available March 1

A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that sends shockwaves throughout her life.

"The Dark Knight Rises" — Available March 1

Eight years after the Joker's reign of anarchy, Batman, with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman, is forced from his exile to save Gotham City, now on the edge of total annihilation, from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane.

"Disney's Christopher Robin" — Available March 1

A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

TV:

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 2" — Available March 3

Hasan Minhaj returns with new episodes every Sunday, bringing his unique, unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and culture.

"Turn Up Charlie" — Available March 15

A down-and-out DJ plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend's wild 11-year-old daughter.

"Arrested Development" Season 5 — Available March 15

As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can't quite abandon the family that makes him miserable.

"Queer Eye" Season 3 — Available March 15

The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Mo., for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations.

"Jane the Virgin, Season 5" — Available March 28

A young, devout Catholic woman discovers that she was accidentally artificially inseminated.

"Suits," New Episodes from Season 7 — Available March 28

On the run from a drug deal gone bad, Mike Ross, a brilliant college dropout, finds himself a job working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers.

"Santa Clarita Diet" Season 3 — Available March 29

Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and un-death can be so stressful.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in March 2019:

March 5:

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Bridesmaids"

"Fear"

"National Lampoon's Animal House"

"Neighbors"

March 18:

"Beauty and the Beast"

March 31:

"Blade: Trinity"

"Clerks 2"

"Hairspray"

"Hanna"

"Lucky Number Slevin"

"Men in Black 3"

"Party of Five" Seasons 1-6

"The Back-Up Plan"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

