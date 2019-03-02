WHITBY, Ont. — Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes says she will not be seeking re-election in October in her riding of Whitby, Ont.

The rookie MP released a statement on Twitter today saying it was a "personal decision" based on a number of factors.

She says she informed the prime minister on Feb. 12 that she would be not be seeking re-election, but her reasons arose before then.

Thank you Whitby and to the #HereForCelina family. Please see my statement below: pic.twitter.com/VFN7omm7eU — MP Celina 🇨🇦 (@MPCelina) March 2, 2019

Caesar-Chavannes says her decision is not related to the SNC Lavalin controversy, although she adds she has "tremendous respect" for former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The scandal centres on whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others pressured Wilson-Raybould to help the engineering firm avoid a criminal prosecution over allegedly corrupt business dealings.

Following Wilson-Raybould's resignation from cabinet last month, Caesar-Chavannes tweeted in support of her colleague, calling Wilson-Raybould "fierce, smart and unapologetic."

Also on HuffPost: