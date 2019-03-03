Finally, the story we've been waiting for for months! This week on "Ellen," Idris Elba explained how and why he came to DJ last spring's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The actor is known for his roles in "Luther" and "The Wire," his current "Sexiest Man Alive" title, and the ongoing will-he-ever-get-to-play-James-Bond saga. He's also known for being a surprise Brit — common knowledge now, probably, but a shock to people convinced by his flawless American accent on "The Wire."

But unfortunately, simply being British isn't enough to get you an invite to wedding of the year. So when he showed up in photos from the big day with his Canadian fiancée Sabrina Dhowre, and when details spread that he DJed the ceremony, we were both delighted and curious.

Lucky for us, the story has come out, a mere 10 months later.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Prince Harry and Idris Elba at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club on Aug. 4, 2013. This friendship goes back a while!

As Elba explained to Ellen DeGeneres, his connection to the royals goes back a while. It turns out he met Prince Charles several times through the Prince's Trust, a charity he founded in the 1970s to help British youth succeed in the job market. It's through Charles that he eventually met the younger royal generation.

"I met Harry and William a few times, and Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJ'ed," Elba explained. Sounds like a casual acquaintance-ship, right? "He was like, Hey man, what are you doing on [May 19]?" Elba continued.

"I was like, Nothing. He goes, Hmm. Would you DJ at my wedding? I was like, Is this a joke? Are you joking? And then he's like... serious."

Be very honest with yourself: if Idris Elba were a casual acquaintance of yours, would you take the opportunity to ask him to DJ your wedding? Our bet is on a yes.

As a young actor, Elba received a £1,500 (C$2,600) grant from the Prince's Trust to train as an actor. He's written about how life-changing that was, given that he grew up in what he calls "one of London's most deprived boroughs." He's now an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, speaking at their events and meeting some of the people helped by the charity.

Now, on to the next mystery: what do we think Elba will buy the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a baby gift?

