We love sheet-pan recipes for their simplicity.

They're quick. They're easy. And what's not to love about tossing all your ingredients in one pan where they can roast away, and then having minimal cleanup afterward? Well, prepare to fall even more in love because it turns out you can make mac and cheese in a sheet pan, and WE. ARE. HERE. FOR. THIS.

This recipe from Delish is everything we've ever asked for: kid-friendly, perfect for a weeknight, ready in just 40 minutes, it doesn't dirty a million pots and pans, and it's loaded with gooey cheese.

But wait! There's more. Cooking it in a sheet pan means the best part of any mac and cheese — the crispy bits — coat the ENTIRE SURFACE.

You're welcome.

Get the full recipe for sheet-pan mac and cheese here.