Ryan Reynolds Wants The Next Generation To Know The Brilliance Of John Candy

This week marks 25 years since the March 4, 1994 death of comedy legend John Candy, who had iconic roles in films such as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Spaceballs" and "Uncle Buck."
The Canadian actor died at the age of 43 while filming "Wagons East!" in Mexico.
Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds and his team paid tribute to Candy on Sunday with a short montage that captured both the humour and heart he put into his roles:
It's the 25th anniversary of John Candy's passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven't seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019
Reynolds also replied to some tweets about "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." which was often considered Candy's greatest role:
Nothing will ever top Planes, Trains & Automobiles.— JM Deutsch (@jm_deutsch) March 3, 2019
Mandatory holiday viewing. The way he played Del made him IMPOSSIBLE to not like. You could relate to @SteveMartinToGo Neal being agitated, but Del was a truly good person.
I wish I could see the world as Del Griffith. pic.twitter.com/lURW3Z89PI
I've had Planes, Trains & Automobiles memorized for over twenty years. So funny and so heartbreaking.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019
He should have won an Oscar for that. Comedy and pathos are so hard to balance. He did it effortlessly in that film. The young generation now for the love of god watch this mans work.— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) March 3, 2019
I was so disappointed and deflated when my damn record company wouldn't let my version be used in Trains, Planes and Automobiles so @VancityReynolds thank you so much for finally using it in this lovely tribute to John!— Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) March 3, 2019
This song still punches me in the heart every time. Thank you, Paul.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019
Candy's children, Jennifer and Chris Candy, added:
Like I said before @VancityReynolds@ChrisCandy4u . This made me cry. It's so amazing and sweet ! Thank you ❤️25years tomorrow. Wow. He has so many people that absolutely love him , he was one of the best. https://t.co/HTQR1Ttwus— Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 3, 2019
Thanks Ryan and your crew. This is lovely. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4TH1mwBxLF— Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) March 3, 2019
Reynolds' clip was viewed more than 3 million times, helping John Candy's name to trend on Twitter as people shared their own memories of the actor:
John Candy made millions of people laugh all over the world, and we still love him for it. What a great tribute to this Canadian legend. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/UDnc6k9TcK— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2019
I love John Candy and Planes, Trains and Automobiles is eternal. https://t.co/2awOwPazJf— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 3, 2019
We lost him far too soon. I'm glad John Candy was a part of my childhood with Home Alone and Cool Runnings before I enjoyed him in Uncle Buck and JFK. https://t.co/RbfVQ3SFgq— Evan Barnes (@evan_b) March 3, 2019
I miss him so much. He went to Neil McNeil High School in Scarborough, Ontario which did not rename itself JOHN CANDY HIGH and that is just unforgivable. I would move to get my kids in John Candy High. https://t.co/ZwdzdVu5Ur— Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) March 3, 2019
This is incredible. What a wonderful way of remembering and paying tribute to one of the greatest comedic voices of his time. God I miss John Candy. https://t.co/cX2fEP9JfN— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 4, 2019
Today is the 25th Anniversary of the great John Candy 's death. He will best be remembered as the voice of the horse in the film classic "Hot To Trot" (I was the Dentist). pic.twitter.com/TEJxf69ScZ— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) March 4, 2019
"You don't pay an actor to act. An actor will do that for free because we love to act. You pay an actor to wait." #JohnCandy@RyanReynolds , this video just brought me back in time . Still enjoy his work. Thanks for this👇🏻 https://t.co/IO0fvop3mi— Domenick Lombardozzi (@D_Lombardozzi) March 3, 2019
How many people can say they had to explain to John Candy what a "dry county" was?— Judge Reinhold (@JudgeReinhold) March 4, 2019
You'd walk in his trailer and there'd be a guy from the studio and the farmer from down the road.
Candy WAS the United Nations! #JohnCandy@TheRealJenCandypic.twitter.com/QUswU5zCt1
No one could make you laugh harder then punch you in the feelings when you least expected it better than John Candy. Sneaky feels. He owned humour with heart. https://t.co/9TFKqwzZ1Z— Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) March 3, 2019
John Candy's death destroyed me as a chubby little comedy kid. My mom had to sit me down and tell me about because she knew I would take it hard like it was a death in the family. He was my favorite part of VACATION. "Moose out front shoulda told ya." https://t.co/3hrxPWcFVP— Jonah Ray Rodrigues (@jonahray) March 3, 2019
The only way to list every single brilliant movie and SCTV sketch John Candy was in is if Twitter allows 1,000 character tweets.— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 3, 2019
So, I'll just say this. He made good movies great, and great movies classic.
And he is still missed. pic.twitter.com/Vz3l8JRA0k
My favorite John Candy moment. #Stripespic.twitter.com/2dPDGYGkpL— Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) March 4, 2019
Every teacher in Canada should show a John Candy movie tomorrow. Kids need to laugh more in school. They have so much stress on them these days. A John Candy film would be perfect.— Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) March 4, 2019
If you aren't very aware of the work of the late, great John Candy, a glorious deep dive awaits you.— J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) March 3, 2019
-
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor