Ryan Reynolds Wants The Next Generation To Know The Brilliance Of John Candy

This week marks 25 years since the March 4, 1994 death of comedy legend John Candy, who had iconic roles in films such as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Spaceballs" and "Uncle Buck."

The Canadian actor died at the age of 43 while filming "Wagons East!" in Mexico.

Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds and his team paid tribute to Candy on Sunday with a short montage that captured both the humour and heart he put into his roles: