LIVING
03/04/2019 11:05 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds Wants The Next Generation To Know The Brilliance Of John Candy

The beloved Canadian comic passed away 25 years ago this week.

This week marks 25 years since the March 4, 1994 death of comedy legend John Candy, who had iconic roles in films such as "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "Spaceballs" and "Uncle Buck."

The Canadian actor died at the age of 43 while filming "Wagons East!" in Mexico.

Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds and his team paid tribute to Candy on Sunday with a short montage that captured both the humour and heart he put into his roles:

Reynolds also replied to some tweets about "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." which was often considered Candy's greatest role:

Candy's children, Jennifer and Chris Candy, added:

Reynolds' clip was viewed more than 3 million times, helping John Candy's name to trend on Twitter as people shared their own memories of the actor:

MORE: canadian celebrities John Candy Living Ryan Reynolds