St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and you know what that means ...

GREEN BEER!

Oh, right, you're a responsible adult now with tiny mouths to feed, so it actually means a semi-festive dinner that your child may or may not whip at the floor.

JUST AS FUN!

Luckily, Delish makes it easy with this recipe for Instant Pot corned beef. It's a full Irish dinner with all the fixings (Brisket! Cabbage! Carrots! Potatoes, obviously!), and it couldn't be simpler to make. Seriously, is there anything the Instant Pot can't do?

Instant Pot? More like Instant Pot O' Gold.

Get the full recipe for Instant Pot corned beef here.