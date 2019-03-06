Air Canada Pilot Buys 23 Pizzas For Passengers Stranded On Tarmac

A plane captain stuck on the tarmac in Fredericton made life a little more bearable for his passengers captive in their seats Monday.

Air Canada Flight 608 took off from Toronto and was bound for Halifax but was unable to land due to bad weather and was forced to divert to New Brunswick's capital instead.

Upon landing in Fredericton, passengers were forced to stay on the plane because the airport was busy since other planes had also been diverted there, CBC News reported.

True story! On AIr Canada # 608 that was diverted to Fredericton because we couldn't land in HAlifax. staying in plane on the tarmac. Captain has ordered pizza which should be here in 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/NNM8Tfmc4P — Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019

That's when the Airbus A320's pilot stepped in and called Minglers Restaurant and Pub to order 23 pizzas — a mix of cheese and pepperoni — to be delivered to the plane, and then crew members stepped in to serve them.

"Our flight attendants and several pilots from our Air Canada Express partner JAZZ jumped in to help serve the pizza and made sure everyone was comfortable," Isabelle Arthur, media relations with Air Canada, told Daily Hive.

On tarmac in Fredericton on flight #608 flight diverted from HALIFAX PIZZA had arrived! #cbc #aircanada pic.twitter.com/VlXxdbiOty — Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019

There were approximately 150 passengers on the fight, according to Narcity, and the flight from Toronto to Halifax was expected to be about two hours long — instead passengers spent nearly eight hours on the aircraft.

"It was something that could have been very stressful; [the pilot] made it a lot easier," passenger Philomena Hughes told CBC News. "They looked like they appreciated the pizza ... they were pretty calm and pretty cheery."

This isn't the first instance of pizza deliveries and air travel coming together this year. Earlier in the year, Canadian air traffic controllers started buying pizza for their American colleagues who were working without pay due to the U.S. government shutdown.

