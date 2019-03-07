LIVING
03/07/2019 14:01 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

Everyone Is Sending Support To Alex Trebek After Cancer Diagnosis

The longtime "Jeopardy!" host is beloved the world over.

Who is a consummate professional and beloved the world over? Final Answer: Alex Trebek.

The longtime "Jeopardy!" host announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In a YouTube video, Trebek said that he was making the announcement to the show's fanbase because he has "a longtime policy of being open and transparent" and that he wanted to prevent fans from "reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health."

Trebek, who has hosted "Jeopardy!" for 35 years, vowed to courageously "fight" the disease and also continue working on the game show, while asking his fans for their prayers.

Immediately after the somber announcement, an outpouring of well wishes and sentiments of love and support came flooding in.

Funnyman Stephen Colbert took a moment on Wednesday night's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," to convey his adoration of the long-time trivia game show aficionado.

Watch "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Story continues below.

"There's somebody else I just want to give a quick shout-out to here," he began. "A friend of ours, a really wonderful man, Alex Trebek, has announced this afternoon that he has pancreatic cancer. He's really a lovely guy."

Colbert went on to describe a special memory he had with Trebek on his previous show, "The Colbert Report." The comedian said that his character had to go somewhere, so writers planned for him to ride off in Santa's sleigh alongside Abraham Lincoln and old Saint Nick. Colbert wanted a fourth person to accompany them so he asked Jon Stewart for a recommendation. The former comedy duo decided that naturally it would Alex Trebek, because who else would you want to spend eternity with?

Colbert notes, "Everybody loves Alex Trebek."

Fellow funnyman Ken Jeong tweeted: "Sending all my love, thoughts and prayers to Alex Trebek. You are my hero.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is fighting his own political battles at the moment, tweeted that he was rooting for this fellow Canuck.

Trebek's longtime friend and "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak also expressed his reaction to the sad news.

More from HuffPost Canada:


Ryan Seacrest of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" tweeted his support.

MORE: Alex Trebek cancer celebs jeopardy Living