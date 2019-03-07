Nova Scotia RCMP obtained a province-wide warrant Thursday for a man charged with theft and several other offences.

Bradley James Barton, 34, of the village of Pugwash, N.S., is a white male, 6'1", 270 pounds, and has a shaved head and blue eyes.

The most notable part of his appearance, however, is the abundance of tattoos all over his body, including his face.

Police are asking for the public's assistance to find Barton, but they say any witness should not approach him if he is located. He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief and breach of recognizance.

The police media release said the charges are related to the theft of a volunteer firefighter's vehicle.

Cumberland District RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-447-2525. People who want to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or send a web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

