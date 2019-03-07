"Thought we'd show these boys how we do it. You ready?" asks Maria Rambeau during an iconic moment in "Captain Marvel."

Without skipping a beat, Carol Danvers, A.K.A. Captain Marvel, replies, "Higher, further, faster, baby."

And that's what Marvel's first female-centred superhero movie is about: showing the world how it's done.

The duo are not only former U.S. Air Force fighter pilots and besties, but they represent a long-time-coming shift in both the Marvel comic books-turned-movie series and Hollywood, by showcasing strong female characters.

And for Lashana Lynch, who plays Marie Rambeau, it wasn't a role that she took lightly.

"As a woman and an actor, you're rarely represented. You're rarely taken care of and you rarely have the forefront to be vocal and say, "Here I am, we've been here the whole time,' and now shine a spotlight on this narrative," Lynch told HuffPost Canada.

Marvel Studios In "Captain Marvel," Lashana Lynch plays Maria Rambeau, a U.S. fighter pilot, mother and best friend to Carol Danvers, A.K.A. Captain Marvel.

"It's nice that it's a superhero movie, it's nice there are women in the movie who are representing the younger generations. It's nice that we get to see different walks of life like female fighter pilots who rarely get their shine, single mothers, who rarely get their shine. This is almost like a universal thank-you for all of their work. It's nice that a normal, modern woman is a superhero."

Stepping into superhero shoes, while big to fill, was a no-brainer for Lynch, who tried to land a part in "Black Panther." Maria Lambeau was a breakout role for the classically trained actor, who attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, England. Lynch starred in the short-lived Shonda Rhimes period drama "Still Star-Crossed" on ABC and acted in a host of other TV shows and films in smaller roles.

Now, she's starring in what could be one of the biggest movies of the year, which is a testament to her determination and drive to keep at her craft in an industry that can be tough to thrive in for women, and especially women of colour.

Lynch said she was all over this role not just for the obvious reasons of getting to kick ass in multiple galaxies, but because she hopes that its a new wave in Hollywood that normalizes faces of colour instead of focusing on them.

"I like when there isn't a light shone on someone's race, or even [that she's] a woman. We didn't have to explain that Captain Marvel is a woman, she's a woman. We didn't have to explain that Maria is Black, you can see that she is. She's raising a young Black child, as well."

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Lashana Lynch attends the "Captain Marvel European Gala," at The Curzon Mayfair on February 27, 2019 in London.

"I like when cinema just represents what we see every day when we wake up and open our doors every morning. No one comes up to you and rolls down the window and says, 'Hi, I'm Black!" or 'Hi, I'm mixed race," so why should we have to explain it in a movie?" said Lynch.

The film has taken some heat after its principal star, Brie Larson, said in an interview with Marie Claire that she wanted her press days for "Captain Marvel" to be more diverse and to include outlets making efforts to include diverse content.

Lynch noted that, similarly, encouraging more diverse casts and audiences is what's needed to continue changing the landscape of what we see on the big screen, which in turn has the power to change how others see themselves, their communities and the world at large.

"If this movie is an example of anything, it's an example of women just doing it. And being vocal and knowing that, whatever you have going on in your brain, the person to your left might be thinking the same thing, or round-about what you're thinking.

"So be vocal, use your voice, and know that if you have an idea, just put it on paper. Because you could be writing a 'Captain Marvel' in 10 years, five years ... your movie or your idea could the change of the world, or part of it."

