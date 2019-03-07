Meghan Markle might be missing her life in Toronto, because she and her husband are planning to spend Commonwealth Day with a bunch of Canadians.

Kensington Palace announced on Twitter this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Monday's holiday at Canada House, our country's High Commission in the U.K. The couple will be spending time with Canadians who live in London, and celebrating Canadian contributions to the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend a Commonwealth Day event at Canada House @CanadianUK on Monday 11th March. The event will showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. pic.twitter.com/mmy6EQLGHf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2019

Before she became royalty, Meghan spent seven years living in Toronto, where her show "Suits" was shot. In her first big post-Harry interview, she told Vanity Fair she loves the chili oil at Terroni, for one thing. Back in 2014, when she was a mere famous actress, she gave a city guide to My Domaine where she mentioned being a fan of the drinks at Cocktail Bar, recommended visiting Americans try poutine (obviously), and said she was a fan of the eclectic Kensington Market neighbourhood.

She's also continued to wear clothing by many Canadian designers, including high-end brands like Erdem and Sentaler and (slightly) more affordable clothing like Aritzia.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together at the Wheelchair Tennis event of the Toronto Invictus Games on Sept. 25, 2017.

We know that when they were dating, Prince Harry visited Meghan in Toronto — they made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games — although of course they mostly kept other visits under wraps.

The all-time best story about their time in Canada is just a rumour, and one we'll likely never get confirmation on, but it's too good not to share: apparently, people who live in Meghan's old Toronto neighbourhood claim that Harry visited her one year on Halloween, and greeted trick-or-treaters with candy — but he was unrecognizable, given that he was wearing a gorilla suit at the time. We can only hope it's the truth.

