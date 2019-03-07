Queen Elizabeth II's 1st Personal Instagram Post Has Serious Royal Pedigree

Elizabeth II is officially an Insta-Queen.

Britain's 92-year-old monarch on Thursday published her first photographs to the verified @theroyalfamily Instagram account from London's Science Museum.

The queen posted two archive images of a letter that Charles Babbage — who is "credited as the world's first computer pioneer," according to the caption — wrote to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, in 1843.

Perhaps Elizabeth realized it was time for a Throwback Thursday, or #TBT, post?

"In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron," the caption says.