Queen Elizabeth II's 1st Personal Instagram Post Has Serious Royal Pedigree

She sent her first tweet from the same venue in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II visits The Science Museum to announce the summer exhibition, Top Secret, and unveil a new space for supporters, to be known as the Smith Centre in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth II visits The Science Museum to announce the summer exhibition, Top Secret, and unveil a new space for supporters, to be known as the Smith Centre in London, England.

Elizabeth II is officially an Insta-Queen.

Britain's 92-year-old monarch on Thursday published her first photographs to the verified @theroyalfamily Instagram account from London's Science Museum.

The queen posted two archive images of a letter that Charles Babbage — who is "credited as the world's first computer pioneer," according to the caption — wrote to her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert, in 1843.

Perhaps Elizabeth realized it was time for a Throwback Thursday, or #TBT, post?

"In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the 'Analytical Engine' upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron," the caption says.

The post was signed: "Elizabeth R." Two photographs of the historic social media moment were also shared as an Instagram Story:

"The Queen's Instagram post was published when Her Majesty touched the screen in the Smith Centre before invited guests," royal family said in a statement. She also formally opened the museum's new Smith Centre.

The queen sent her first tweet in her own name from the same venue in 2014:

Royal aides have previously updated the official royal family Instagram feed with snaps of the queen and relatives meeting dignitaries and attending official functions:

Check out more photos from Thursday here:

