The enlightened among us know the true meaning of St. Patrick's Day isn't green beer ... it's green milkshakes!

Ah yes, Shamrock Shake season is once again upon us, and we couldn't be happier. The minty, green, seasonal McDonald's treat is so popular that more than 60 million have been sold in the U.S. since its inception in 1970.

But if the fact that the Shamrock contains a whopping 54 ingredients turns you off (spoiler: many of them are slightly alarming), don't despair. Delish has a copycat recipe that looks just as good, is super easy to make, and uses ingredients you might recognize, like peppermint extract.

It's the perfect St. Patrick's day treat for kids ... and you can make a spiked version after they go to bed.

Get the full recipe for copycat Shamrock Shakes here.