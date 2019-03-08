BUSINESS
03/08/2019 11:51 EST | Updated 17 minutes ago

Federal Court Tosses Out SNC-Lavalin's Bid For Remediation Agreement

The company is at the centre of a political controversy enveloping the federal government.

  • Canadian Press
The headquarters of SNC-Lavalin is seen on Nov. 6, 2014 in Montreal.
The Canadian Press
The headquarters of SNC-Lavalin is seen on Nov. 6, 2014 in Montreal.

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the public prosecutor overturn its refusal to negotiate an agreement that would see the company avoid a criminal trial.

In a ruling today, the Federal Court of Canada tossed out the Montreal-based engineering company's plea for judicial review of the 2018 decision by the federal director of public prosecutions.

SNC-Lavalin faces legal trouble over allegations it paid millions of dollars in bribes to obtain government business in Libya — a case that has prompted a political storm for the Trudeau Liberals.

Watch: SNC-Lavalin's history with corruption allegations

The company unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a "remediation agreement," a legal means of holding an organization to account for wrongdoing without a formal finding of guilt.

The director told SNC-Lavalin last year that negotiating a remediation agreement would be inappropriate in this case, prompting the company to ask the Federal Court for an order requiring talks.

In its ruling, the Federal Court said the law is clear that prosecutorial discretion is not subject to judicial review, except for cases where there is an abuse of process.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: business federal court of canada news politics public prosecutor remediation agreement snc-lavalin